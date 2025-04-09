Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Levels of Measurement Levels of measurement refer to the nature of data and dictate the types of statistical analyses that can be performed. The four levels are nominal, ordinal, interval, and ratio. Each level has specific characteristics, such as the presence of a true zero or the ability to rank data, which determine how data can be interpreted and manipulated.

Interval Scale An interval scale is a level of measurement where the difference between values is meaningful, but there is no true zero point. This means that while you can add and subtract values, you cannot meaningfully multiply or divide them. Examples include temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit and directions in degrees, where the zero point is arbitrary.