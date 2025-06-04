In this analysis, we explore the effectiveness of three diet plans (A, B, and C) by employing a Tukey test following an ANOVA test. The initial ANOVA test indicated that at least one diet plan resulted in a different average weight loss, prompting the need for further investigation into which specific pairs of means differ.

The Tukey test begins with the critical step of confirming the rejection of the null hypothesis from the ANOVA test. With this established, we proceed to determine the critical value using the Studentized Range distribution table at an alpha level of 0.05. For three groups and 12 degrees of freedom (calculated as the total number of observations minus the number of groups), the critical value is found to be 3.773.

Next, we calculate the Q statistic for each pair of diet plans. The formula for the Q statistic is given by:

Q = \frac{|\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2|}{\sqrt{\frac{MSE}{n}}}

where:

Q is the test statistic.

is the test statistic. \bar{x}_1 and \bar{x}_2 are the means of the two groups being compared.

and are the means of the two groups being compared. MSE is the mean square error from the ANOVA output.

is the mean square error from the ANOVA output. n is the sample size for each group.

For our analysis, the means for the diet plans are:

Plan A: 8

Plan B: 4.8

Plan C: 11

The MSE from the ANOVA output is 1.9, and the sample size for each group is 5.

We begin by comparing Plans A and B:

Null Hypothesis: \( \mu_A = \mu_B \)

Alternative Hypothesis: \( \mu_A

eq \mu_B \)

Calculating the Q statistic:

Q = \frac{8 - 4.8}{\sqrt{\frac{1.9}{5}}} = 5.19

Since 5.19 is greater than the critical value of 3.773, we reject the null hypothesis, concluding that the average weight loss for Plans A and B is significantly different.

Next, we compare Plans B and C:

Null Hypothesis: \( \mu_B = \mu_C \)

Alternative Hypothesis: \( \mu_B

eq \mu_C \)

Calculating the Q statistic:

Q = \frac{11 - 4.8}{\sqrt{\frac{1.9}{5}}} = 10.06

Again, since 10.06 exceeds the critical value of 3.773, we reject the null hypothesis, indicating a significant difference in average weight loss between Plans B and C.

Finally, we compare Plans A and C:

Null Hypothesis: \( \mu_A = \mu_C \)

Alternative Hypothesis: \( \mu_A

eq \mu_C \)

Calculating the Q statistic:

Q = \frac{11 - 8}{\sqrt{\frac{1.9}{5}}} = 4.87

Since 4.87 is also greater than 3.773, we reject the null hypothesis, concluding that the average weight loss for Plans A and C is significantly different as well.

In summary, the Tukey test reveals that all pairs of diet plans (A vs. B, B vs. C, and A vs. C) exhibit significant differences in average weight loss, confirming the effectiveness of the different diet plans.