The difference between the observed and predicted value of y is the error, or ________.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
You Explain It! Study Time and Exam Scores
After the first exam in a statistics course, Professor Katula surveyed 14 randomly selected students to determine the relation between the amount of time they spent studying for the exam and exam score. She found that a linear relation exists between the two variables. The least-squares regression line that describes this relation is:
ŷ = 6.3333x + 53.0298
d. A student who studied 5 hours for the exam scored 81 on the exam. Is this student’s exam score above or below average among all students who studied 5 hours?
If the linear correlation between two variables is negative, what can be said about the slope of the regression line?
If the linear correlation coefficient is 0, what is the equation of the least-squares regression line?
CEO Performance Explain why it does not make sense to find a least-squares regression line for the CEO Performance data from Problem 33 in Section 4.1.
Bear Markets Explain why it does not make sense to find a least-squares regression line for the Bear Market data from Problem 34 in Section 4.1.