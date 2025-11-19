You Explain It! Study Time and Exam Scores

After the first exam in a statistics course, Professor Katula surveyed 14 randomly selected students to determine the relation between the amount of time they spent studying for the exam and exam score. She found that a linear relation exists between the two variables. The least-squares regression line that describes this relation is:

ŷ = 6.3333x + 53.0298

d. A student who studied 5 hours for the exam scored 81 on the exam. Is this student’s exam score above or below average among all students who studied 5 hours?