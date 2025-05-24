Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
1:01 minutes
Problem 3.1.14
Textbook Question
Matching Probabilities In Exercises 11-16, match the event with its probability.
a. 0.95
b. 0.005
c. 0.25
d. 0
e. 0.375
f. 0.5
14. A game show contestant must randomly select a door. One door doubles her money while the other three doors leave her with no winnings. What is the probability she selects the
door that doubles her money?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The contestant is choosing randomly among four doors, where only one door doubles her money, and the other three result in no winnings. This is a classic probability problem involving equally likely outcomes.
Step 2: Recall the formula for probability of an event. The probability of an event occurring is given by the formula: P(Event) = (Number of favorable outcomes) / (Total number of possible outcomes).
Step 3: Identify the favorable outcomes. In this case, the favorable outcome is selecting the one door that doubles her money. So, the number of favorable outcomes is 1.
Step 4: Identify the total number of possible outcomes. Since there are four doors in total, the total number of possible outcomes is 4.
Step 5: Substitute the values into the probability formula. Using the formula P(Event) = (Number of favorable outcomes) / (Total number of possible outcomes), substitute 1 for the number of favorable outcomes and 4 for the total number of possible outcomes. This gives P(Event) = 1/4.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates an impossible event, while a probability of 1 indicates a certain event. In this context, the probability of selecting the winning door can be calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Random Selection
Random selection refers to the process of choosing an item or outcome from a set in such a way that each item has an equal chance of being selected. In the game show scenario, the contestant randomly selects one of four doors, meaning each door has an equal probability of being chosen, which is crucial for determining the probability of winning.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Favorable Outcomes
Favorable outcomes are the specific results in a probability scenario that lead to a successful event. In the case of the game show, there is one favorable outcome (selecting the door that doubles the money) out of four possible outcomes (the four doors). Understanding favorable outcomes is essential for calculating the overall probability of an event.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:00
The Binomial Experiment
