Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates an impossible event, while a probability of 1 indicates a certain event. In this context, the probability of selecting the winning door can be calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes.

Random Selection Random selection refers to the process of choosing an item or outcome from a set in such a way that each item has an equal chance of being selected. In the game show scenario, the contestant randomly selects one of four doors, meaning each door has an equal probability of being chosen, which is crucial for determining the probability of winning.