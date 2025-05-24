Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
1:23 minutes
Problem 3.1.11
Textbook Question
Matching Probabilities In Exercises 11-16, match the event with its probability.
a. 0.95
b. 0.005
c. 0.25
d. 0
e. 0.375
f. 0.5
11. A random number generator is used to select a number from 1 to 100. What is the probability of selecting the number 153?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the probability of selecting the number 153 using a random number generator that selects numbers from 1 to 100. This involves understanding the concept of probability and the total possible outcomes.
Step 2: Recall the formula for probability. The probability of an event occurring is given by the formula: .
Step 3: Identify the favorable outcomes. In this case, the favorable outcome is selecting the number 153. However, note that the random number generator only selects numbers from 1 to 100, so 153 is not within the range of possible outcomes.
Step 4: Determine the total outcomes. The total number of outcomes is the range of numbers the generator can select, which is 100 (numbers 1 through 100).
Step 5: Conclude the probability. Since 153 is not within the range of possible outcomes, the probability of selecting 153 is 0. This corresponds to option 'd. 0' in the list of probabilities.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates an impossible event, while a probability of 1 indicates a certain event. In this context, understanding how to calculate the probability of selecting a specific number from a defined range is crucial.
Sample Space
The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For the random number generator selecting a number from 1 to 100, the sample space consists of the integers 1 through 100. Recognizing the sample space helps in determining the total number of outcomes when calculating probabilities.
Event
An event is a specific outcome or a set of outcomes from the sample space. In this case, the event is selecting the number 153. Since 153 is not included in the sample space of numbers from 1 to 100, understanding the distinction between events and outcomes is essential for accurately assessing the probability.
