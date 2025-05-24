Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates an impossible event, while a probability of 1 indicates a certain event. In this context, understanding how to calculate the probability of selecting a specific number from a defined range is crucial. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Sample Space The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For the random number generator selecting a number from 1 to 100, the sample space consists of the integers 1 through 100. Recognizing the sample space helps in determining the total number of outcomes when calculating probabilities. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion