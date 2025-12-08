Upper Leg Length The upper leg length of 20- to 29-year-old males is approximately normal with a mean length of 43.7 cm and a standard deviation of 4.2 cm.

Source: “Anthropometric Reference Data for Children and Adults: U.S. Population, 1999–2002”; Volume 361, July 7, 2005.

d. What effect does increasing the sample size have on the probability? Provide an explanation for this result.