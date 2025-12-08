Population A has standard deviation σA = 5, and population B has standard deviation σB = 10. How many times larger than Population A’s sample size does Population B’s need to be to estimate μ with the same margin of error? (Hint: Compute nB/nA.)
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Upper Leg Length The upper leg length of 20- to 29-year-old males is approximately normal with a mean length of 43.7 cm and a standard deviation of 4.2 cm.
Source: “Anthropometric Reference Data for Children and Adults: U.S. Population, 1999–2002”; Volume 361, July 7, 2005.
d. What effect does increasing the sample size have on the probability? Provide an explanation for this result.
Television A researcher wanted to determine the mean number of hours per week (Sunday through Saturday) the typical person watches television. Results from the Sullivan Statistics Survey I indicate that s = 7.5 hours.
b. How many people are needed to estimate the number of hours people watch television per week within 1 hour with 95% confidence?
True or False: The distribution of the sample mean, x̄, will be approximately normally distributed if the sample is obtained from a population that is not normally distributed, regardless of the sample size.
A simple random sample of size n = 20 is obtained from a population with μ = 64 and σ = 17.
d. Compare the results obtained in parts (b) and (c) with the results obtained in parts (b) and (c) in Problem 17. What effect does increasing the sample size have on the probabilities? Why do you think this is the case?
Old Faithful The most famous geyser in the world, Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, has a mean time between eruptions of 85 minutes. If the interval of time between eruptions is approximately normal with standard deviation 21.25 minutes, answer the following questions: Source: www.unmuseum.org
c. What effect does increasing the sample size have on the probability? Provide an explanation for this result.
Sampling Distributions The following data represent the running lengths (in minutes) of the winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture for the years 2012–2017.
f. Repeat parts (b)–(e) using samples of size n=3. Comment on the effect of increasing the sample size.
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017.
c. Based on the shape of the distribution of the variable “Length” from the histogram in part (a), what must be true about the sample size in order for the distribution of the sample mean to be approximately normal?
[NW] Determining Sample Size A physical therapist wants to determine the difference in the proportion of men and women who participate in regular, sustained physical activity. What sample size should be obtained if she wishes the estimate to be within 3 percentage points with 95% confidence, assuming that
a. she uses the 1998 estimates of 21.9% male and 19.7% female from the U.S. National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion?