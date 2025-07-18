"In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
20. Selecting an ace from a standard deck of 52 playing cards, and then selecting a jack from the deck without replacing the ace"
"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
25. Best President In a sample of 1500 adult U.S. citizens, 270 said that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history. Two adult U.S. citizens are selected at random.
(Adapted from YouGov)
b. Find the probability that neither adult U.S. citizen says that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history."
"In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
21. Taking a driver's education course and passing the driver's license exam"
c. Find the probability that at least one of the two adult U.S. citizens says that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history."
26. Worst President In a sample of 1500 adult U.S. citizens, 690 said that Donald Trump was the worst president in U.S. history. Three adult U.S. citizens are selected at random.
(Adapted from YouGov)
b. Find the probability that none of the three adult U.S. citizens say that Donald Trump was the worst president in U.S. history."
27. Blood Types The probability that a person of Asian descent in the United States has type O+ blood is 39%. At random, six people of Asian descent in the United States are selected. (Source: American National Red Cross)
a. Find the probability that all six have type O+ blood."
27. Blood Types The probability that a person of Asian descent in the United States has type O+ blood is 39%. At random, six people of Asian descent in the United States are selected. (Source: American National Red Cross)
b. Find the probability that none of the six have type O+ blood."
28. Blood Types The probability that a Latinx American person in the United States has type A+ blood is 29%. Four Latinx American people in the United States are selected at random. (Source: American National Red Cross)
a. Find the probability that all four have type A+ blood."