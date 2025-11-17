"[DATA] Starbucks StockThe volume of a stock is the number of shares traded for a given day. In 2011, Starbucks stock had a mean daily volume of 7.52 million shares according to Yahoo!Finance. A random sample of 40 trading days in 2018 was obtained and the volume of shares traded on those days was recorded. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 10_3_27 using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using.





d. Does the evidence suggest that the volume of Starbucks stock has changed since 2011? Use an α = 0.05 level of significance."