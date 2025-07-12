Performing a Wilcoxon Test In Exercises 3–8,

b. decide whether to use a Wilcoxon signed-rank test or a Wilcoxon rank sum test





[APPLET] Calcium Supplements and Blood Pressure In a study testing the effects of calcium supplements on blood pressure in men, 12 men were randomly chosen and given a calcium supplement for 12 weeks. The table shows the measurements for each subject’s diastolic blood pressure taken before and after the 12-week treatment period. At α = 0.01, can you reject the claim that there was no reduction in diastolic blood pressure? (Adapted from The Journal of the American Medical Association)