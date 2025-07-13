Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
[APPLET] Calcium Supplements and Blood Pressure In a study testing the effects of calcium supplements on blood pressure in men, 12 men were randomly chosen and given a calcium supplement for 12 weeks. The table shows the measurements for each subject’s diastolic blood pressure taken before and after the 12-week treatment period. At α = 0.01, can you reject the claim that there was no reduction in diastolic blood pressure? (Adapted from The Journal of the American Medical Association)
