A random variable Z that is normally distributed with mean μ = 0 and standard deviation σ = 1 is said to have the ____________________.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which is larger, the area under the t-distribution with 10 degrees of freedom to the right of t = 2.30 or the area under the standard normal distribution to the right of z = 2.32? Why?
The notation za is the z-score such that the area under the standard normal curve to the right of za is _______.
Watching Television The amount of time Americans spend watching television is closely monitored by firms such as AC Nielsen because this helps determine advertising pricing for commercials.
a. Do you think the variable “weekly time spent watching television” would be normally distributed? If not, what shape would you expect the variable to have?
For a normal distribution, which of the following statements is true about the , , and ?
In the (standard normal distribution), what happens to the graph of the normal curve as the mean increases while the standard deviation remains constant?