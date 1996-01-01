What are the properties of the normal density curve?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Student's distributions are symmetric about a value of . What is that value?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Student's t-distribution is a continuous probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails.
Understand that the symmetry of the distribution means it is centered around a specific value, which is also the mean, median, and mode of the distribution.
Identify that for the Student's t-distribution, this central value is zero, meaning the distribution is symmetric about \(t = 0\).
Recognize that this property holds regardless of the degrees of freedom parameter in the t-distribution.
Therefore, the value about which the Student's t-distribution is symmetric is \(t = 0\).
