A botanist measures the heights (in centimeters) of 16 16 sunflower plants and records the following values:

42.3 42.3 , 44.8 44.8 , 46.2 46.2 , 48.0 48.0 , 50.5 50.5 , 53.7 53.7 , 54.9 54.9 , 56.1 56.1 , 58.3 58.3 , 60.0 60.0 , 62.5 62.5 , 64.8 64.8 , 66.2 66.2 , 68.0 68.0 , 70.5 70.5 , 72.1 72.1

Use the height intervals below to complete the frequency table by counting how many sunflower heights fall into each category.