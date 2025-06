The lifespans (in months) of a certain type of rechargeable battery are normally distributed with a mean μ = 24 μ=24 months and a standard deviation σ = 1.2 σ=1.2 months. Batteries in the top 4.5 % 4.5\% of lifespans are considered too long-lasting for a particular device and must be replaced with different models. What is the maximum lifespan a battery can have without needing to be replaced?