A quality control expert is performing a hypothesis test on the mean weight of a product and needs to find the critical value for a 98 % 98\% confidence interval based on a sample of 15 15 items. If the degrees of freedom are df = 14 \text{df} = 14 , what value of α \alpha should be used to look up the t t -critical value, ± t α / 2 \pm t_{\alpha/2} , in a standard t t -distribution table?