In 2012 2012 , the mean zinc concentration in a lake was reported as 0.035 0.035 mg/L \text{mg/L} . In 2021 2021 , a random sample of 9 9 measurements yielded: 0.032 0.032 , 0.034 0.034 , 0.036 0.036 , 0.033 0.033 , 0.035 0.035 , 0.037 0.037 , 0.034 0.034 , 0.036 0.036 , 0.033 0.033 mg/L \text{mg/L} . Assume normality and no outliers. At the α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 significance level, is there evidence that the mean zinc concentration has changed since 2012 2012 ?