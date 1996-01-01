In a study, group A had x 1 = 132 x_1 = 132 successes out of n 1 = 600 n_1 = 600 , and group B had x 2 = 95 x_2 = 95 successes out of n 2 = 480 n_2 = 480 . Construct a 98 % 98\% confidence interval for p 1 − p 2 p_1 - p_2 .