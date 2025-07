The mean SAT Math score for a sample of 100 100 students is 540 540 , with a population standard deviation of 60 60 . The mean SAT Writing score for a sample of 130 130 students is 555 555 , with a population standard deviation of 58 58 . At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , can you support the claim that SAT Writing scores are higher than SAT Math scores?