You draw 150 150 simple random samples of size n = 30 n=30 from a population with true proportion p = 0.2 p=0.2 . You perform a one-sided test H 0 : p = 0.2 H_0:p=0.2 versus H a : p > 0.2 H_a:p>0.2 at α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 . Which description correctly identifies a Type I error in this simulation, and what is the approximate number of such errors expected among the 150 150 samples?