A scientist measures the volumes in liters of 12 12 different water bottles as follows:

0.5 0.5 , 0.6 0.6 , 0.7 0.7 , 0.75 0.75 , 0.8 0.8 , 0.9 0.9 , 1.0 1.0 , 1.1 1.1 , 1.2 1.2 , 1.3 1.3 , 1.4 1.4 , 1.5 1.5

What is the level of measurement for this dataset?