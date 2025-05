The number of hours of sunlight received by different regions of a city during the summer months is provided below:

6 , 8 , 5 , 7 , 9 , 9 , 10 , 7 , 6 , 8 , 10 , 7 6, 8, 5, 7, 9, 9, 10, 7, 6, 8, 10, 7 6 , 8 , 5 , 7 , 9 , 9 , 10 , 7 , 6 , 8 , 10 , 7

Find the variance.