A researcher is studying the heights of a rare plant species. The population standard deviation of plant heights is known to be 3.12 cm 3.12~\text{cm} . A random sample of 12 12 plants has a mean height of 24.85 cm 24.85~\text{cm} . Heights are normally distributed. Construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval (in cm \text{cm} ) for the population mean height.