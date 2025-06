A nutritionist examines the average sugar content in breakfast cereals and finds that the population mean is 10.3 10.3 grams. In a sample of 25 25 cereals, the calculated t t -value for the sample mean is 2.65 2.65 . At the 95 % 95\% confidence level, does this t t -value fall between − t 0.95 -t_{0.95} and t 0.95 t_{0.95} for the appropriate degrees of freedom?