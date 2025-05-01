A matched-pair study records the number of times participants woke up at night before and after drinking chamomile tea. The differences (before - after) for 8 8 participants have a mean d ˉ = − 1.5 \bar{d} = -1.5 and standard deviation S d = 1.2 S _d = 1.2 . Find the test statistic t t for testing whether chamomile tea reduces nighttime awakenings.