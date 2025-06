A survey records the time, in minutes past 7 : 00 7:00 A.M., that a random sample of 30 30 students wake up for an early class. The population standard deviation is known to be 25 25 minutes. Calculate the point estimate of the population mean, μ \mu , and the margin of error for a 90 % 90\% confidence interval.

60 75 90 85 70 65 80 95 100 60 85 90 75 80 70 65 90 100 85 80 75 70 65 60 95 100 85 80 75 70 \begin{gathered}60~~75~~90~~85~~70~~65~~80~~95~~100~~60\\85~~90~~75~~80~~70~~65~~90~~100~~85~~80\\75~~70~~65~~60~~95~100~~85~~80~~75~~70\end{gathered}