Two independent samples are taken to compare the average recovery times (in days) under two physical therapy protocols. Sample 1 1 has n 1 = 25 n_1 = 25 , sample mean x ˉ 1 = 10.5 \bar{x}_1 = 10.5 , and sample standard deviation s 1 = 12.5 s_1 = \sqrt{12.5} . Sample 2 2 has n 2 = 25 n_2 = 25 , sample mean x ˉ 2 = 8.5 \bar{x}_2 = 8.5 , and sample standard deviation s 2 = 12.5 s_2 = \sqrt{12.5} . Assume unequal variances. Perform a two-sided two-sample t t -test for the difference in means μ 1 − μ 2 \mu_1-\mu_2 . What is the P P -value for this test?