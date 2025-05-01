A company tests a productivity tool on 9 9 employees by recording their productivity (in tasks/hour) before and after using the tool. Using the sign test, they obtain a test statistic of 1 1 based on 9 9 non-zero differences. At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, the critical value is 2 2 . Should the company reject the null hypothesis? What can be concluded about the tool’s effectiveness?