A group of hikers recorded the distance they covered during a week. The recorded data (in kilometers) is as follows:

7 , 9 , 11 , 12 , 14 , 15 , 17 , 18 , 20 , 21 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21 7 , 9 , 11 , 12 , 14 , 15 , 17 , 18 , 20 , 21

Compare the four measures of central tendency (mean, median, mode, and midrange) for the original data set and the 10 % 10\% trimmed data set.