A researcher wants to test the claim that the mean score of Group A is less than or equal to the mean score of Group B. Assume the samples are independent and drawn from normally distributed populations with unequal variances. Use a significance level of α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 . The sample statistics are: x ˉ 1 = 82 \bar{x}_1 = 82 , s 1 = 14 s_1 = 14 , n 1 = 16 n_1 = 16 ; x ˉ 2 = 75 \bar{x}_2 = 75 , s 2 = 9 s_2 = 9 , n 2 = 12 n_2 = 12 . What is the correct conclusion?