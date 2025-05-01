A fitness coach wants to know if a new training regimen affects the number of push-ups athletes can perform in one minute. The number of push-ups completed by 9 9 athletes before and after the regimen is:

Before: 22 22 , 25 25 , 20 20 , 24 24 , 23 23 , 21 21 , 26 26 , 22 22 , 24 24

After: 26 26 , 28 28 , 22 22 , 26 26 , 25 25 , 23 23 , 29 29 , 23 23 , 27 27