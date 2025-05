A survey records the number of books read by 28 28 students during the summer: 2 , 7 , 5 , 9 , 12 , 6 , 4 , 10 , 8 , 3 , 15 , 11 , 13 , 14 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 6 , 12 , 9 , 10 , 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 13 , 14 , 15 2, 7, 5, 9, 12, 6, 4, 10, 8, 3, 15, 11, 13, 14, 5, 7, 8, 6, 12, 9, 10, 4, 3, 2, 1, 13, 14, 15 . Construct a frequency distribution using 5 5 classes. Include class midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.