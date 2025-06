The quiz results for 10 10 students in a chemistry class are:

56 56 , 62 62 , 78 78 , 85 85 , 62 62 , 90 90 , 74 74 , 62 62 , 80 80 , 88 88 .

Determine the mean, median, and mode for this data set. Which measure is most appropriate to describe the center?