A national education report compared the proportion of students who graduate within 4 4 years at public and private universities. A random sample of 1000 1000 students from public universities showed that 540 540 graduated within 4 4 years. A random sample of 1000 1000 students from private universities showed that 610 610 graduated within 4 4 years. At α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 , can you support the claim that the proportion of students graduating within 4 4 years is different between public and private universities?