In a study on calcium supplements and blood pressure, 12 12 men were given calcium supplements for 12 12 weeks. The differences in diastolic blood pressure (after − before) were ranked, and the sum of positive ranks was 20 20 , while the sum of negative ranks was 16 16 . The critical value for this test at α = 0.01 α=0.01 is 25 25 . Should you reject the null hypothesis, and what does this decision mean in the context of the claim?