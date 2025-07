A company wants to know if the standard deviation of delivery times is less for its new warehouse (Warehouse X) than its old warehouse (Warehouse Y). For Warehouse X: sample standard deviation ( s 1 ) = 3.8 (s_1) = 3.8 hours, sample size ( n 1 ) = 16 (n_1) = 16 . For Warehouse Y: sample standard deviation ( s 2 ) = 5.1 (s_2) = 5.1 hours, sample size ( n 2 ) = 18 (n_2) = 18 . At α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 , is there evidence that the new warehouse has less variability?