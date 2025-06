A study measures the average daily caffeine intake in milligrams among three groups: college students who drink coffee daily, college students who drink coffee occasionally, and college students who never drink coffee. For Group 1 1 , the sample mean is 320 320 , the standard deviation is 60 60 , and the sample size is 25 25 . What is the 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the mean caffeine intake in Group 1 1 ?