The following are the systolic blood pressure readings (in mmHg \text{mmHg} ) for a group of 10 10 male patients:

122 122 , 138 138 , 145 145 , 130 130 , 154 154 , 127 127 , 142 142 , 136 136 , 150 150 , 134 134 .

Find the mean, median, and mode of the data. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.