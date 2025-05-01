The number of correct quiz answers by 5 5 students before and after a study technique is given below. Find the mean and standard deviation of the differences (Before − After).

∣ Before ∣ 12 ∣ 14 ∣ 13 ∣ 11 ∣ 15 ∣ |\text{Before}|12|14|13|11|15|

∣ After ∣ 13 ∣ 16 ∣ 14 ∣ 12 ∣ 16 ∣ |\text{After}|13|16|14|12|16|