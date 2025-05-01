A researcher collects a random sample of 18 18 delivery times (in minutes) for a food service. The sample has a mean of x ˉ \bar{x} , and it is known that the population standard deviation is σ = 4 \sigma=4 minutes. The company claims that the average delivery time is μ = 30 \mu=30 minutes. Under what conditions can you use a z z -test to test whether the population mean is 30 30 minutes?