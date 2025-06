A researcher collected a random sample of 22 22 weeks of gasoline prices from January 2018 2018 to December 2022 2022 . The sample mean price was $ 2.87 \$2.87 per gallon, with a standard deviation of $ 0.38 \$0.38 per gallon. Assume the prices are normally distributed. Construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the population mean price per gallon.