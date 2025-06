A company analyzed its daily revenue data from a random sample of 48 48 workdays and found that the mean daily revenue was $ 780 \$780 , with a known population standard deviation of $ 120 \$120 . The 95 % 95\% confidence interval was calculated to be ( $ 746.1 , $ 813.9 \$746.1,\$\text{813.9} ). Would it be unusual for the actual population mean daily revenue to exceed $ 820 \$820 ? Briefly explain your reasoning.