In a survey of 1200 1200 parents of children ages 5 − 12 5-12 , 74 % 74\% say they check their child’s homework every evening, and 33 % 33\% say they lose sleep worrying about their child’s academic performance. The survey’s margin of error is ± 4 % \pm4\% . Translate each of these statements into a confidence interval for the true population proportion. Also, approximate the level of confidence of the survey.