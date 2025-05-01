A matched-pairs study evaluated a typing tutor's effect on speed. For 6 6 participants, the differences (post-tutor minus pre-tutor) in typing speeds are:

Mean difference: ( d ˉ = 1.8 ) ( \bar{d} = 1.8 ) words per minute

Standard deviation of differences: ( s d = 1.5 ) ( s_d = 1.5 ) words per minute

Sample size: ( n = 6 ) ( n = 6 )

Calculate the test statistic for a right-tailed hypothesis test of the claim that the typing tutor increases typing speed.