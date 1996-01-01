A clinic's long-term average appointment duration is 50 50 minutes. After a scheduling change, a sample of n = 10 n=10 appointment lengths (in units of minutes) is recorded: 45 , 51 , 47 , 49 , 50 , 52 , 46 , 48 , 53 , 44 45,\ 51,\ 47,\ 49,\ 50,\ 52,\ 46,\ 48,\ 53,\ 44 . To perform a null bootstrap under μ = 50 \mu=50 , what is the null-centered sample { x i ( 0 ) } \{x_i^{(0)}\} ?