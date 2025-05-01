A researcher asserts that the standard deviations of test scores are equal for two different teaching methods. A sample of 22 22 students taught with Method X has a standard deviation of 9 9 points, and a sample of 18 18 students taught with Method Y has a standard deviation of 14 14 points. At α = 0.10 \alpha = 0.10 , is there enough evidence to reject the researcher's claim?