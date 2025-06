A local farm is analyzing how many of its fruits are ripe. The chance that a fruit is ripe is 0.30 0.30 . The farm examines 30 30 fruits at random. Determine whether the normal distribution can be used to approximate the binomial distribution for the number of ripe fruits.

n = 30 n=30 , p = 0.30 p=0.30 , q = 0.70 q=0.70