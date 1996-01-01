A company claims the average lifetime of its batteries is 500 500 hours. To test H 0 : μ = 500 H_0: \mu = 500 against H 1 : μ ≠ 500 H_1: \mu

eq 500 , a sample of n = 15 n = 15 batteries yields x ˉ = 492 \bar{x} = 492 and s = 16 s = 16 . Use α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 . Should the null hypothesis be rejected?