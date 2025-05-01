A researcher wants to test whether the variance of test scores in School A is greater than that in School B at the α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 significance level. The sample variances and sizes are: s 1 2 = 520 , n 1 = 7 s_1^2 = 520, n_1 = 7 for School A and s 2 2 = 410 , n 2 = 8 s_2^2 = 410, n_2 = 8 for School B. Assume both populations are normally distributed and samples are independent. What is the correct decision regarding the claim σ 1 2 > σ 2 2 \sigma_1^2 > \sigma_2^2 ?