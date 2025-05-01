A scientist records the following 26 temperature readings (in units of ∘ C ^{\circ}\text{C} ) over several days: 21 21 , 23 23 , 25 25 , 28 28 , 30 30 , 33 33 , 35 35 , 38 38 , 40 40 , 42 42 , 45 45 , 47 47 , 49 49 , 22 22 , 24 24 , 27 27 , 29 29 , 31 31 , 34 34 , 36 36 , 39 39 , 41 41 , 43 43 , 46 46 , 48 48 , 50 50 . Using a runs test at α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , determine if the sequence is random.