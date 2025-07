A psychologist claims that stress levels differ between graduate and undergraduate students. The table below shows stress scores (on a 40 40 -point scale) for 10 10 graduate and 8 8 undergraduate students. At α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 , is there sufficient evidence to support the psychologist's claim?

Graduate: 28 28 , 32 32 , 30 30 , 35 35 , 31 31 , 29 29 , 34 34 , 33 33 , 30 30 , 32 32

Undergraduate: 22 22 , 24 24 , 27 27 , 25 25 , 23 23 , 26 26 , 28 28 , 25 25